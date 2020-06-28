Floy Jeanne Vessakosol unexpectedly and suddenly passed from this life and went to be with Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 24th, 2020. She would have liked it to be known she did not die of the coronavirus. She was born in Gladewater, Texas, on October 6, 1940 to Charles Floyd Meadows, Sr. and Willia Mae Ford Meadows. She became a Christian at age 8 and loved going to church with her parents. She did well in school. She was active in school activities and graduated from Gladewater High School in 1959. She was also a proud member of Choctaw Nation.

Floy met her husband Virothai "Vic" Vessakosol of Thailand at a social at Friendship Baptist Church in Gladewater. Vic and Floy were married in Gladewater on August 3, 1963. Soon after, Vic (now in the US Army) and Floy were transferred to Ft. Eustace in Virginia. There Floy continued her long career as a medical. Floy was devoted to Vic and their marriage. Despite many who said their marriage would never last, she and Vic stayed together, had three beautiful children of whom she was extremely proud, and stayed happily married for the rest of her years. They celebrated their 56 th anniversary last year. She loved her family with a shepherd's zeal, and her family was devoted to her. Floy loved getting together with her family and looked forward to attending the annual Ford Family Reunion in Kilgore. She was devoted to her Lord Jesus, working in various roles in her church. She often sang solos with her beautiful alto voice. Recently she had been serving at First Baptist Church of Humble. Outside the church, she enjoyed many activities. For many years she suffered from diabetes and she worked hard to successfully manage it, but she never complained about it. Besides telling her daughter and granddaughters to be sweet, her favorite advice was to always have a plan B if plan A did not work out.

Floy Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, son and daughter-in-law Anthony "Tony" Victor Vessakosol and Donnessa LeAnn Myers Vessakosol, brother Charles "Junior" Floyd Meadows, Jr., nephew John Wayne Cox, Jr., nephew Charles Bryan Meadows, brother-in-law Todd Vessakosol, and brother-in-law Dennis Patrick. She is survived by her husband Vic, daughter Krista Simone and husband Dr. Douglas Hibbs of Rockwall, son Timothy "Timmy" Patrick Vessakosol of Rockwall, sister Mattie Frances and husband John Cox of Gladewater, sister-in-law Lynda Meadows of Tyler, and granddaughters Helen Hope Hibbs, Halley Ann Vessakosol, and Addison Samorn Vessakosol. She is also survived by nephew Gary Wayne Cox, nephew Christopher Michael Meadows, his wife Rebecca, and their children Bryan and Lily of Gladewater, and numerous beloved cousins and their families.