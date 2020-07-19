Frank Milton Layne of Huffman, TX passed away at the age of 67, on Monday, July 13th 2020 at St. Luke's hospital in Houston. Frank was hospitalized over five weeks as a result of ongoing internal bleeding and subsequently contracted the novel Coronavirus during his hospitalization. Frank's fighting spirit seemed interminable, but effects of the virus coupled with complicating health factors eventually led to his death.

Frank was born on February 14th 1953 in Houston, TX to Ida Bell Layne and Herbert Milton Layne. Frank attended Spring Branch schools until his family moved to Huffman, where he lived the remainder of his years. He attended Huffman High School and met Debi Cunningham. The two married at 17 and had two children, Chris and Wendy.

Frank started work in construction but went on to pursue a careen in law enforcement beginning with the Harris County Sheriff's department, and in time, as a Texas State Trooper, graduating from the DPS academy in 1983. Frank attended Vinelife Christian Fellowship in Huffman for many years and had most recently been attending Christ Church Kingwood with his daughter Wendy and her family. Faith in God was an important part of Frank's life and his passing.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Ida and Herbert Layne, and the love of his life, Debi Cunningham Layne, who passed away on January 12th, 2016. He is survived by his children, Chris Layne and Wendy McWhorter, their spouses, Angie Layne and Kap McWhorter, and his four grandchildren, Knox McWhorter, Noah Layne, Camille McWhorter and Max McWhorter.

Frank never got over the passing of Debi to kidney cancer but enjoyed very much being with his kids, grandchildren, and friends. Other than being with friends and family, he was happiest on a piece of heavy equipment, eating mexican food, or in a fast boat on Lake Houston. He will be deeply missed.

A memorial service to honor Frank Layne will be held, appropriately, lakefront on Thursday, August 6th at 7:00 PM at 21027 Flaming Arrow, Crosby, TX 77532. The dress will be extremely casual and neither overalls, nor flip flops will be scorned as this became his attire of choice (shorts are welcome as well). Those who wish to gather are asked to bring their own chairs or may come by boat and anchor around Frank's pier. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks when unable to maintain a 6 foot distance.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Frank's honor to two causes he cared deeply about: the children of Zambia through Family Legacy https://tinyurl.com/Frank4FamilyLegacy or the families of fallen law enforcement officers through The 100 Club https://tinyurl.com/Frank4the100Club.