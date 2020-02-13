Gwendolyn "Gwynn" Malan passed away on January 22, 2020 at 97 years of age after suffering with dementia for several years.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter and her husband, Tom.
She is survived by her daughter, Gay Picker (Doug), granddaughters, Courtney Crawford (Trey) and Danielle Phillips (Matthew), three great grandchildren and other family and friends.
She will be cremated and interred with her husband at the Houston National Veterans Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in the Spring at a time and place to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, please do a "pay it forward" kind deed for someone else.
God saw you
getting weary,
And did what
He thought best,
He put His
arms around you,
And whispered,
"Come and rest".
The Golden Gates
did open,
You could no
longer stay,
And with
farewell unspoken
You gently
passed away.
To all who
have a loved one
Cherish them with care,
You'll never know
the heartache,
Until they're
no longer there.