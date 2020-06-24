Mr. James David "Dave" Ramsel, 79, of Galesburg, Illinois passed away at 8:13pm Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Dave was born October 15,1940 in Wathena, Kansas the son of Laurence and Beulah (Babb) Ramsel. He married Connie Blakley on January 25, 1964 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Connie of Galesburg: his son, David Michael (Sherry) Ramsel of Spring, Texas; his daughter, Elizabeth (Katherine) Ramsel of Galesburg; his brother, John (Suzanne) Ramsel of Little Rock, Arkansas; his three grandchildren, Michael Austin and Hannah Ramsel and their mother, Jennifer Neves all of Midland, Texas and Nicolas Chambers of Galesburg and his father, Jeff Chambers of Indianapolis, Indiana and his very close friend, Wayne Bell of Houston, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Dean and his sister, Mary.

Dave was a self-employed salesperson for many years. He was such a great sales person, people commented "he could truly sell the shirt off his own back". He graduated from Wathena High School and later auctioneering school in Missouri. Dave loved his "extended family", once you were in, you were always in! He will be greatly missed by many.