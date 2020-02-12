Jean Grawl was born on October 22, 1931 in Gonzales, TX. She was called to her heavenly home on January 29, 2020 in Humble, TX. She will be greatly missed.

In 1996, she was predeceased by her beloved husband of 44 years, Bob Grawl. For 24 years, she and Bob were members of Beneke Memorial Methodist Church, where they served as youth counselors. They became members of First United Methodist Church of Humble in January 1979. After Bob's death, she spent 13 years planning trips for the FUMC senior adults, including

monthly day trips on Precinct 4 buses and yearly motor coach bus trips, mostly out of

state. She also helped organize and was coordinator for the Merry Widows in Humble for 15 years.

She is survived by her children: daughter Susan Grawl, daughter Nancy Anderson and husband, Rick, son Bobby Grawl and wife Sue; her grandchildren: Kimberly Armour and husband Aaron, Bethanie Wheeler and husband Dan, Emily Lavin and husband Dan, Steven Anderson, Chris Grawl and wife Kelly; her great-grandchildren: Alison Armour, Kyle Armour, Kayla Wheeler, Gillian Lavin, Hayes Lavin and Kerbey Grawl; her sister Sue Fischer, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services were held on February 3rd at First United Methodist Church of Humble, 800 E. Main St, Humble, TX, conducted by Rev. Jim Flagg and Rev. Amanda Davis. Pallbearers were Steven Anderson, Chris Grawl, Aaron Armour, Dan Wheeler, Dan Lavin, Kyle Armour, and Dylan Leffert. Honorary pallbearers: the Believers and Doers Sunday

School class.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FUMC Humble or a .

To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose under the heaven; a time to be born and a time to die. Ecclesiastes 3: 1-2