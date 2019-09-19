82, died at the Kingwood Medical Center on August 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Karen; daughter Julia (Bob) Pike; son Reid (Lana) all of Kingwood; daughter Ann (Patrick) Kerchner of Conroe; their mother Donna Eastman of Kingwood; grandchildren Sarah Pike Trotter, Jessica Pike; Shelby, Grant, and Dane Eastman; Adam and Jeremy Kerchner; great- grandchildren: Juliet, Vivian and Helaina Trotter and McKenna Kerchner. Jack was preceded in death by his parents Webster and Lois Eastman and brother Wendell, all of New Albany, IN.

Born in New Albany, IN, a beautiful old Ohio river town, Jack was a proud Hoosier. He graduated from NAHS, the first public high school in the state of Indiana. Always a lover of music, he played clarinet and sang tenor. He and Karen have been long-time members of First Presbyterian Church of Kingwood.

Jack was in sales and management for the specialized freight logistics industry, serving the Chicago, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, and Houston markets. Jack and Karen lived in Kingwood from 1981 to 1987 and again from 1989 to present. He grew to love Texas, and the whole family followed him here!

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 28 th at 2:00 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the First Presbyterian Church at 5520 Kingwood Drive 77345.

If you see someone in need, help them out, as Jack was known to do!