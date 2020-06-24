Joshua Lee Short, 42, of Humble, Texas, died March 16th, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. Joshua was born 12/06/1977 to Lee and Carol Short. Josh was raised on the mission field in Mexico and upon returning to the US in 1994 he lived in Atascocita, Texas where he attended Humble High School and joined the football team. Joshua went on to attend Kingwood Community College before enlisting in the Marine Corps in January 1997. He later served in the U.S. Army.

While stationed in Fort Bless in El Paso, Texas, Joshua met Ruth (Diaz) Short and they were wed in 2002, 9 years later their daughter Lizette was born.

Joshua loved life and was an extremely positive person, he exuded cheerfulness, his glass was always half full. Joshua genuinely loved people. If you were a friend of Josh you had a friend indeed.

Joshua is predeceased by his grandparents Marvin and Claire Short and his uncle Keith Short. He is survived by his wife, Ruth (Diaz) Short; his parents Lee and Carol Short; his grandparents James and Barbara Shadix; his sisters Amy (Ira) Martin and Sarah Short; his daughter Lizette; his nieces Brooklynn and Phoenix Martin and his nephew Diego Moscoso.

A memorial service will be held July 10 at 10AM at Humble First Assembly of God, 1915 FM 1960 Bypass Rd., Humble, TX. Interment is at Houston National Cemetery 10410 Veteran's Memorial Drive, Houston, TX at 1:15pm. July 10, 2020.