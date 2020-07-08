Luis Eduardo Seade passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020 at the age of 84 with his wife and children by his side. Luis was born in Durango, Mexico to Carlos and Adela Seade. He graduated with a degree in Architecture from the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México in Mexico City and built a career designing and building beautiful commercial and residential architecture. He started off his career collaborating with the National Institute of Indigenous People coordinating projects and services for different indigenous groups throughout all of Mexico. He then met and married his one true love, Ingrid, and they started a family. Luis was later appointed as the Director of Construction for Mexico's Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development and worked for the Mexican government for many years designing office buildings and factories. Soon after he received a commission to design and finish one of the wings of the prominent National Museum of Anthropology in Mexico City under the renowned architect Pedro Ramírez Vázquez. Luis and his family immigrated to the United States in 1979 to continue his practice, Constructora Calli, later known as Calli Homes. While in the US, he started building custom high end homes in Atascocita, Kingwood, West University, and The Woodlands. Over his 36 year span of building these beautiful homes, he won several awards for including two prestigious "Prism First Place: Custom Home of the Year" awards from Greater Houston Building Association. To Luis, his custom homes were like his children, each one unique and special in its own way. Although he retired in 2015, his homes are still highly sought after and are still listed and highlighted as a "Calli Homes" home. Luis cherished everyone he worked with in his practice from his construction workers, office staff, homeowners, and realtors, and they loved him back as well. Luis was very kind, loving, and generous, and he would give everything to make sure you were happy. He will be dearly missed by his adoring family, friends and colleagues. Luis was preceded in death by his parents, Carlos and Adela Seade, brother, Carlos and two nephews. He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife of 54 years, Ingrid; children: Eddie (Liz), Jerry (Rochelle), Maureen (Chris) and Karen; seven grandchildren; siblings Magdalena, Sergio, Adela, Jesus and Jose Antonio; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held later this fall. (Psalm 6:2-4)