Marjorie Haunani Heslep, "Nani" to her friends, passed away on May 6th surrounded by her family and friends after a lengthy battle with cancer. A friend, mentor, and teacher to many and an inspiration to all who came in contact with her, Nani was committed and driven in all her pursuits. It is said the average person's circle of friendship extends to approximately 150 people in their lifetime, but there is no doubt that Nani's legacy had an expansive reach, whether as a part of her tenure teaching for 20+ years, her lifetime of pursuing art as a hobby and passion, or her involvement in the Houston Hawaii Aikane Club. She will be remembered for her generosity, kindness, and willingness to volunteer for an event or cause in which she believed. Nani is survived by her husband, Alan Smith, sister - Leilani Zaccheo and husband Paul, children - Robin Smith and wife Katie, Noelani Smith and husband Casey Richardson, grandchildren - Claire Ann Smith, nephew & nieces Brandon Heslep, Hailey and Sydney Zaccheo and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Nani's passion for art - watercolor, mixed media, photography and pottery in particular - succeed her and represent 1000's of paintings, sketches, sculptures and works completed over her lifetime. These works were either displayed in public, auctioned for charity, given as gifts to friends, or shared with her family. A small sample of those works can be found the following public Google Photos album https://photos.app.goo.gl/Cs3KRYfwgCrkdabT8 and we encourage you to comment and add your own photos, drawings, letters and memories. Nani had a deep connection the outdoors, nature and horticulture due to her Hawaiian background and asked for her ashes to be scattered over the Mauna Kea volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Humble Observer from May 25 to Jun. 7, 2020.