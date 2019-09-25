Martha Jane Fowler, 88, peacefully passed away on September 6, 2019. Jane was born to James Ireland Tipton, Jr. and Mina Marie Wood Tipton on December 30, 1930 in Breckenridge, TX. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 67 years, Pat B. Fowler, her parents, a brother, a sister, and two grandchildren.

Jane's love for children was evident as she proudly taught for 22 years at Humble Elementary, Fondren Elementary, and Peterson Elementary. She also enjoyed her travels, which took her to all 7 continents.

Jane's legacy lives on through her children, Patsy Lewis (John), Bill Fowler (Cathy), Marie Neely (David), and Elaine Eakin (Blair), as well as her 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10 AM at First Presbyterian Church of Angleton, TX. A fellowship with the family will follow the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.