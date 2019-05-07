Entered into

Eternal Rest

Wednesday,

May 1, 2019

Patsy was born in Dallas, Texas January 16, 1929. She married Wallace G. Ralston Sr. 1947. Patsy is survived by sister, Shirley Dempsey; sister in law, Ann Ralston and 7 children; Gordon Ralston, Lynn Stephenson, Laura Hayes, Sam Ralston, Eileen Heape, Teresa Brittain and Billy Ralston. 16 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews.

Service will be held June 1, 2019 at 2 pm Kingwood Church of Christ 2901 Woodland Hills Dr. Kingwood, Tx 77339.