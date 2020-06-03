Richard Kendrick
Richard Hoyt Kendrick born in Springville, Alabama on Feb. 13, 1945 passed away on May 23, 2020. Preceded in death by his father Alvis Kendrick, mother Addie Kendrick, brothers Boyd Kendrick, Glenn Kendrick, Gordon Kendrick, and F.D. Kendrick. Survivied by his wife Amy Phillips and his sons Todd Kendrick and his wife Jennifer, Gregory Scott Kendrick and his wife Amy, stepson Justin Phillips. His grandsons Alexander Kendrick, MaCrae Kendrick, Kooper Kendrick and Jacob Phillips. Also survived by his brother M.L. Kendrick and his wife Barbara and his sister Joyce Jones and her husband Mickey and his brother Ronald Kendrick and lots of nieces, nephews and friends.

Published in The Humble Observer from Jun. 3 to Jun. 16, 2020.
