Ruth Thomason, 91, went to be with her Heavenly Father Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was born December 21, 1928 in Moonshine Hill to Clyde and Carrie Bass. She was a lifelong resident of Humble, Texas. She graduated from Charles Bender High School May 24, 1946 and married the love of her life, Joe Thomason, December 8th that year. They were blessed with three children.

She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Childress and husband Lawrence of Humble; son, Dwayne Thomason and wife Marsha of San Marcos; Grandchildren; David Heugatter and girlfriend Melanie of Humble; Lisa Lane and husband Mark of Chesapeake, Virginia; Ryan Thomason and wife Dallas of San Marcos; Jeremy Davis and wife Erica of Humble.

She is also survived by five great- grandchildren, Brienna Benard and husband Austin of Shiloh, NC; Kari Benard of Chesapeke, VA; Kaylie and Aubrey Davis of Humble; and Teagan Thomason of San Marcos. She is survived by one great great grandchild, Gentry Leann Parrish of Shiloh, NC. She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, two sisters, her husband and son, Joey Thomason.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, January 7th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 8th at 2:00 p.m. followed by interment at Rosewood Memorial Park.