Samye Funderburk

Samye Ruth (Deaton) Funderburk passed away peacefully in her home in Huntsville, TX on June 14, 2020.

Samye was born in Houston, TX on November 24, 1928 to parents B.F. and Sue Deaton. Following her graduation from Aldine High School, Samye married Jerry C. Funderburk in 1947 and they shared 55 years until his passing in 2002. Their journey took the family to a number of stops including Baytown, Sulphur, LA, Cut Off, LA, Huffman, Oklahoma City, OK, Crosby, and finally their home on the golf course in Huntsville's Elkins Lake in 1997.

She attended Rice University, obtained her B.S. at University of Houston, her M.A. at McNeese State University and she also pursued advanced study at Sam Houston State University. Samye was an English teacher and school counselor for many years at Huffman I.S.D.

Samye had a strong faith and was a dedicated member of First United Methodist Church of Huntsville, member of Joy Sunday School class and Circle of Friends.

Survivors include two sons, Norman Funderburk and wife Kathy of Humble, and Paige Funderburk of Needville, son-in-law Tom Weger of Huntsville, four grandsons, Cagney Funderburk and wife Michelle of Humble, Matthew McCarson of Key West Florida, Jacob Weger and Luke Weger of Huntsville and great-grandchildren Trinity Funderburk, Jaden Funderburk, Jordan Funderburk, and Jett Funderburk of Humble.

Samye is also survived by her special sister-in-law Dorothy Calhoun of O'Fallon, MO, lifelong friends Joy and Woody Walker of Baytown, and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Samye was predeceased by her husband Jerry Funderburk, daughter Gay (Funderburk) Weger, and brother and sister-in-law Frank and Norma Deaton.

Samye had a long and wonderful life and was greatly loved by her family and friends. She was wise, resilient and had a great sense of humor and quick wit. Samye had a very loving heart, full of kindness, compassion and generosity for all God's creatures great and small. She also loved her two cats, Sasha and Pushkin.

Her very special memories of world travels with Jerry during his time with Gulf Oil and Chevron, annual summer stays in Galveston with children and grandchildren and regular gatherings with her circle of friends in Huntsville.

Samye was also proud of her Texan heritage, having been certified by the Walker County Genealogical Society with "First Families of Walker County Texas" status, with ancestors arriving before October, 1850, serving with the Texan militia volunteers in the Mexican-American War at the Battle of Monterrey in 1846.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts should be directed to the First United Methodist Church in Huntsville, 1016 Sam Houston Avenue, Huntsville, Texas 77340 or the charity of your choice.