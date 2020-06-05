Shirley went home to be with her loving husband Jim in Heaven on May 19, 2020. She was loved by all who knew her. Her greatest passion was to help those in need and so it was only fitting that she chose nursing as her life long career. She gave over 30 years to Humble ISD as the school nurse at the Timbers and even after retirement as a sub. The lives she touched are more than you can imagine so her legend will live on always. Shirley loved her family, her dogs Nugget and Benji, and her Church family and will be missed dearly. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, and husband of 49 years Jim Meeker. She is survived by her children Troy, Jason, Paul, and Kristy and her grandchildren Wahoo, Elijah, Alexis, Henrik, Lenke, and Samuel. In Memory of Shirley please pay it forward by giving to your lical food bank or locally to HAAM.