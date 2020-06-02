On May 29, 2020, Shirley Jean Nelson, a loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at age 84. Shirley was born on December 27, 1935 in Houston, TX to Earl and Velma Byrd. On March 29, 1954, she married Scott Nelson. They raised two daughters, Pat and Sherry and a loving niece Gloria. She was a lifelong homemaker and caregiver to many of her nieces and nephews throughout the years. Shirley and Scott were members of the Humble Optimist Club. Shirley was a member of Strawbridge United Methodist Church in Kingwood, TX where she was involved in many volunteer activities. She was known as a person who was always there to help at any time. Shirley was preceded in death by her father, Earl, her mother, Velma, her husband Scott and her daughter Sherry. She is survived by her daughter Pat and husband David Terlip, special niece Gloria and husband James Whitefield, brother James Byrd and wife Peggy, son-in-law Brad Stanley and five grandchildren, Courtney, Megan, Alan, Jordan and Joe. She is also survived by five great grandchildren Ashlyn, Avery, Owen, Noah and Sloane and many other nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org or to Strawbridge United Methodist Church at 5629 Kingwood Dr. Kingwood, TX 77345.
Published in The Humble Observer from Jun. 2 to Jun. 15, 2020.