Stella Ruth Tipton passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. She entered this world on May 12, 1927. She was 92 years and 3 days old. Ruth retired from Humble ISD after 28 years of teaching. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and cherished her family time to the end. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Arthur I. Tipton, her parents Sadie and Paul Whisenhant, and a sister Pauline Grant and husband Bob. She is survived by three children: Ted Tipton (Nancy), Terri Holder (Marc), and Tammy McKnight (Jeff). Ruth has 8 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren that she was always eager to hold and love. Services were held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Humble, Texas. Honored to serve as pallbearers: Josh Tipton, Andy Tipton, Lee McKnight, Dustin McKnight, Jonathan Brooks, Aaron Pate, Cody Holder, and Andy Davis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humble Area Retired Teachers Association for scholarships - P.O. Box 5102, Kingwood, TX 77325, or First United Methodist Church, 800 Main Street, Humble, TX 77338.