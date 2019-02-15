Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven D. Busch.

Steven Dale Busch was born to Buddy and Shirley Busch on February 17,1955 in Humble, Tx. He passed away in his home on February 7,2019. He is survived by his wife Jean Busch, his children Corrie Sheldon, her husband Daniel Sheldon and their two children, Elise and Zane. And his son Steven Keith Busch and his fiance' Rita Gold. Also by his father Buddy Busch and his two brothers Zane and Bill Busch and their wives Marla and Shelia along with many woderful nieces and nephew.

Many knew Steve as a gentle man, full of integrity, goodness, a truly loving kind spirit.

Memoial Service is February 23, 2019 at 11:00

at the Kingwood Church of Christ.