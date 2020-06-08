Taylor Violet
Violet Elaine Taylor, née Fischer, was born November 7, 1930, in Houston, Texas, to Raymond and Lydia Fischer. She went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Violet was dearly loved by all who knew her. But for her, there was no greater example of love than that of her life-partner and husband, for over seventy years, Billie Frank Taylor.

She is survived by her loving husband, Billie; her three sons, Gary, Mark, and James (Jimmy); her daughter-in-law, Marilynn; son-in-law, Thomas Cooley; granddaughters, Lacie, Lanie and Bonnie; and her three wonderful great- grandchildren, Edie, Simon, and Truman. Violet is also survived by sister-in-law, Bettye Taylor and many nephews, nieces, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved sister, Marilyn; and brother-in-law, Lemuel; as well as her dear daughter-in-law, Donna.

Violet met Billie at Reagan High School, in Houston, where she was a member of the Reagan Redcoats Drill team.

She and Billie are longtime residents of Kingwood, Texas, where they have lived for over 48 years. They were faithful members of Kingwood United Methodist Church, where Violet was the first church organist. She later worked as the office manager of Livable Forest Realtors.

After retirement, Violet and Billie loved to travel to Europe and became very active, and extremely supportive members of the PFLAG community.

A celebration of Violet's life will be announced at a later date.




Published in The Humble Observer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 21, 2020.
