Thomas Edgar Morgan Sr., 99, of Humble, TX, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 in Deer Park, TX. He was born on September 20, 1920 to Claude Jefferson Morgan and Connie Kennington Morgan in Bossier City, LA. Tom was a proud graduate of The University of Houston in which he enrolled shortly after his service with the United States Marine Corps during World War II. Tom was a loving Father, Grand-Father and Great Grand-Father, lifelong Marine, Christian, and lived what is best described as a lifetime of service. Tom was married in 1947 to Nana Lou "Pat" Morgan and is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years who passed away December 26, 2008. He is also preceded in death by his younger sister Fleta Kathleen Anderson, daughter Shirley Susan, son-in-law Darrell Denton, grandson Lonnie Dunlap, and great-grandson Cade Carnish. Tom is survived by his three children, Carol Green and husband Larry E. of Deer Park, TX, Kathy Denton of Kingwood, TX, and Tommy Morgan Jr. and wife Betty of Baytown, TX. He is also survived by grandchildren, Amy Cole and husband Shannon, Nikki Dail-Carnish, Larry M. Green, Ashley Dunlap, Brandon Dunlap, Amber Denton, Caleb Morgan and wife Kaylin. Tom had seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren which he loved dearly. In 1942, Tom joined the United States Marine Corp. He later earned a degree as a Mechanical Engineer and had a long and distinguished career spanning the globe as a Pipeline Engineer retiring in 1980. In 1992, fifty years after first joining the Marines, he reconnected with those roots joining the Harris County Sheriff's department and completing the Academy at the age of 72. He remained as a Volunteer Sheriff with the Harris County Marine Corp division for 26 years until retiring as a Lieutenant at 98 years of age in 2018. Congressman Ted Poe once honoured Mr. Morgan with a submission into the Congressional Record as the oldest active certified peace officer in Texas contributing over 20,000 hours volunteered. Tom was a devoted Christian and spent much of his time with fellow church members at First Baptist, or United City Church of Humble. In addition to his time spent working with the Sheriff's office, he also enjoyed playing dominos, dancing, and meeting with friends at the Humble Senior Activity Center. In his later years, he recanted many never before told stories to his grand-children including nearly losing his life to malaria during his service in the South Pacific in World War II. His love for family and time spent with them was first and foremost in his life. Tom lived God's love out daily in his service to others and leaves quite a legacy. Limited visitation with expanded burial was held from 10:00am -1:00pm on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Rosewood Funeral Home in Humble, TX.

