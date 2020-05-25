Wes was born in Chicago to his parents George and Gladys Sorensen. They soon moved to Houston in 1949 and lived on Bluebonnet Street. He attended Bellaire High School and graduated 1957 All City as a defensive lineman. He enrolled at Texas A&M and was a member of the wrestling team, he graduated class of 1963. After College he went to work for Ducommon Metals and had a sales career in steel distribution for 43 years. He was preceded by his wife, Jerry Sue Sorensen and sister Jean Sorensen Dosier. He is survived by his sister Beverly Sorensen DuPont, Son, George Christian Sorensen, Grandchildren, Wesley and Emri Sorensen. Life Partner, Susie Starrett, Extended family Mike and wife Mary, their children John and Michelle. He was blessed to have many nieces, nephews and even more close friends. Wes passed peacefully to be with God at home with his family by his side. Private family service was held May 8th, and a celebration of life will be announced. Wes was deeply respected and loved those who's lives he touched, and will truly be missed.