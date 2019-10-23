BAKER : Edward I. Apr 26, 1936 - Aug 23, 2019 Edward Baker, of Regina, SK and formerly of Middle Lake, SK, passed away August 23, 2019 at the age of 83 years in Regina, SK. Edward was born on April 26, 1936 in Humboldt, SK. Predeceased by his parents, William and Edna, brothers Bromley, Robert, Keith, and brothers-in-law Vernon Lamb and Wayne Lamb. He is survived by his sisters Phyllis Lamb of Regina, Joyce Lamb of Saskatoon and sisters-in-law, Rose Baker and Alvina Baker, both of Middle Lake, as well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Andrew's Anglican Church, 710-9th Street, Humboldt, SK with Reverend Marie-Louise Ternier officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.





