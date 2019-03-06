BARAN : Duane David Feb. 17, 1963 - March 9, 2010 Remember him with a smile today He was not one for tears Recall to mind the way he spoke And all the things he said "Think Happy Thoughts" The good advice he'd give us His eyes that shone with laughter So much of him will never die To the world he is but "one man" But that "one man" is my world Forever loved and deeply missed, Mom, Noel, Carol, Maureen and families
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARAN.
Published in Humboldt Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019