BARNES: In loving memory of Bryan, who left us March 3, 2011. It's been eight years since we said goodbye No one knows how much we miss you No one knows our heartfelt pain We have suffered since we lost you Life has never been the same In our hearts we hold our memories Sweetly tender fond and true There is not a day dear Bryan That we don't think of you Living our lives without you Is the saddest part of all Forever missed and lovingly remembered by Debbi, Corri, Jennifer, Pam, Kristin, Cynthia, Michael and families.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARNES.
Published in Humboldt Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019