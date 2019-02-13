Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BERCHIMINSKY. View Sign

BERCHIMINSKY : Marcella Jan. 22, 1930 - Jan. 24, 2019 Marcella (nee Strome) Berchiminsky of Watson, SK, passed away at Humboldt District Hospital, Humboldt, SK, on Thursday, January 24, 2019, with family by her side. She was 89 years of age. Marcella was born on January 22, 1930, to Joseph and Rosa (nee Menz) Strome at home on their farm in the Muenster district. She was raised on the family farm and attended Ives Rural School. After completing her education, Marcella continued working on the farm, and was employed as a telephone operator in St. Gregor, SK. Shortly thereafter, she met the love of her life, Nicholas Berchiminsky. On June 24, 1952, they wed, and were blessed with six children: Wilfred, Vernon, Delphine, Annette, Leon and Theresa. Marcella and Nick farmed south of Humboldt until 1963, then moved to their life-long home south of Watson. Marcella resided there until moving to The Elizabeth in Humboldt for a brief time. Throughout her life, Marcella had a love of gardening, baking, sewing and quilting. She was a dedicated member of the Catholic Women's League for many years. Marcella also enjoyed socializing with her friends and neighbours. Marcella will be deeply missed by five children, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren: WILFRED Berchiminsky; DELPHINE (Stanley) Gardiner and family, Melissa (Bryan) Thome and son Marcus, Michael (Alana) Gardiner and son Austin, Matthew (Danielle) Gardiner and daughter Samantha; ANNETTE Binsfeld and family, Justin Binsfeld (Megan), Tyson Binsfeld (Sarah), and Teigan (Brandon) Janzen; LEON Berchiminsky; and THERESA Berchiminsky. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law: Agnes Strome and Yvonne Strome; and by numerous nieces and nephews. Marcella will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing her. She was predeceased by her husband, Nick Berchiminsky; son, Vernon Berchiminsky; son-in-law, Ernst Binsfeld; parents, Joseph and Rosa (nee Menz) Strome; and by three brothers: Edward Strome, Arnold Strome, and Bernard (Rita) Strome. Family would like to Thank the staff at the Humboldt District Hospital and The Elizabeth for the compassionate care that mom received during her stay there. The Prayer Service for Marcella was held at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Watson, on Friday, February 8, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., led by Milt Kerpan and Wanda Bryce. Scripture readers were Melissa Thome and Justin Binsfeld, and the eulogy was delivered by Delphine Gardiner. The Funeral Mass was offered at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Watson, SK on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., con-celebrated by Fr. Francis Akomeah and Fr. Daniel Muyres, O.S.B. Others taking part were: Laurie Warford, crossbearer; Melissa Thome and Justin Binsfeld, scripture readers; Colleen Muyres, intentions; Annette Binsfeld and Theresa Berchiminsky, giftbearers; Colleen and Warren Muyres, memorial table attendants. Music ministry was provided by organist Laurie Sproule, and members of the Sacred Heart Parish Choir. Honorary Pallbearers were "All those who shared in Marcella's life." An honor guard was provided by members of the Sacred Heart C.W.L. Active Pallbearers were Justin Binsfeld, Tyson Binsfeld, Michael Gardiner, Matthew Gardiner, Mervin Strome and Perry Strome. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to the Sacred Heart R.C. Church or Cemetery Fund c/o Box 189 Watson, SK S0K 4V0. Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK. (306-682-4114)





627 - 7th Street

Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0

(306) 682-4114

