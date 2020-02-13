Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BERNHARD;. View Sign Service Information Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home Box 2889 Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-1622 Obituary

Rose Julia (nee Zintel) Feb 4, 1934 - Jan 30, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Rose Julia Bernhard (nee Zintel), 85 years, of Humboldt on January 30, 2020 at Humboldt District Hospital. Rose was born on February 4, 1934 to Edward and Josephine (nee Wourms) Zintel in Humboldt. The family lived on a farm northeast of Humboldt until 1936 when they moved to a farm near Marysburg. Rose attended St. Henry School at Marysburg for grades 1 through 8. In 1949, the family moved to a farm in the Muenster area and she stayed home to help on the farm. Rose married the love of her life, Lawrence Bernhard, on August 5, 1952 at St. Gertrude. They purchased their own farm southeast of Muenster and this is where they raised their family of four, two daughters and two sons. The family operated a mixed farming operation until 1988 when they moved to Humboldt. Over the years, besides raising their family and taking care of their home, Rose worked at various businesses in the area including Blue Bell Café, Edelweiss Florist, Robinson Store and G & G's Kitchen Corner. She was a member of Christian Mothers in Muenster from 1952 - 1988 and a member of the CWL both in Muenster and Humboldt since 1975. Rose enjoyed crafts, quilting, reading, playing cards and sightseeing. She very much enjoyed their trip to Germany in 1985. Rose will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 67 years, Lawrence Bernhard; their four children, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren: DOREEN (Brian) Stomp of Muenster and family Craig (Heather) Stomp and children Ben & Camryn of Humboldt, Karrie (Geoff) Blackbeard and children Blake & Logan of Marsden, and Scott (Darla) Stomp and son Jack of Calgary, AB; ALLAN (Debbie) Bernhard of Humboldt and family Christopher (Maggie) Bernhard and children Clark & Bram of Saskatoon and Cameron (Chelsea) Bernhard and children Holden & Esme of Brooks, AB; CAROL (Rod) Sebastian of Sherwood Park, AB and family Matthew (Zoé) Sebastian of Edmonton, AB; DAVID (Lisa) Bernhard and family Dylan Bernhard and Cole Bernhard, all of Edmonton, AB; brothers: Bernard (Julie Isbister) Zintel of Prince Albert and John (Elaine) Zintel of Grand Prairie, AB. Rose was predeceased by her parents Edward and Josephine Zintel; and sisters Elizabeth (Gerald) Neault and Sr. Antonia (Anna) Zintel. The Funeral Mass was held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church, Humboldt, celebrated by Fr. Prosper Abotsi. Interment followed at the St. Augustine Parish Columbarium. Memorial donations in Rose's memory may be directed to St. Augustine Parish Building Fund. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home, Humboldt (306-682-1622). Published in Humboldt Journal & East Central Trader from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020

