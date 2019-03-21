In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BOULET. View Sign

: Clarence In Loving Memory of Clarence Roland Boulet Nov. 30, 1957 - Mar. 20, 2004 I thought of you today, but that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday and days before that too. I think of you in silence, I often speak your name. All I have are memories and Your picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake From which I'll never part. God has you in His arms, I have you in my heart. Love you forever, The Boulet Family Published in East Central Trader from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019

