BOULET : Clarence In Loving Memory of Clarence Roland Boulet Nov. 30, 1957 - Mar. 20, 2004 I thought of you today, but that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday and days before that too. I think of you in silence, I often speak your name. All I have are memories and Your picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake From which I'll never part. God has you in His arms, I have you in my heart. Love you forever, The Boulet Family
