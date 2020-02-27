Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BROWNRIDGE;. View Sign Obituary

BROWNRIDGE; MARY "JEAN" May 26th, 1928 - Feb 4th, 2020 We were deeply saddened with the passing of Jean Brownridge on February 4th, 2020. Jean passed away at Newmarket Place, Tisdale, Sask. She was 91. Jean was born in Moose Jaw on May 26th, 1928, to Samuel and Mary (Harrod-McWilliams) Downey. They farmed with their family 18 miles south west of Moose Jaw in the City View area. Jean had six brothers: Art and Roy McWilliams, and Dick, Sammy, Bill,and Jim Downey, and one sister Dorothy (Downey) Gagne. All are deceased. In 1935, to escape the dust bowl of the southern prairies, Sam and Mary moved their family north to a farm about two miles Northeast of McKague. Jean completed her schooling in McKague and graduated with grade twelve through attending school and by correspondence. As the dirty thirties relented but the effects of the depression remained, Jean watched three brothers go off to war while the remaining family worked the farm. Jean loved music, dancing and going to socials. While attending some of these get togethers, mostly with her sister Dorothy, Jean caught the eye of a farm boy from Sylvania and on November 12, 1948 she married Milton Brownridge. Jean and Milton farmed South of Tisdale and had two sons Dwayne and Larry. The family moved to Moose Jaw for the 1957-1958 term where Jean completed one year of Teacher's College. Jean started teaching in the four-room school in McKague in the fall of 1958. She stayed there for three years, teaching both her sons,many nieces and nephews, and some children of her childhood friends. Jean then taught one year in Golburn and finally moved into Tisdale where she taught Grade Five until retiring in 1987. While teaching, Jean spent many summers and winter weekends taking university classes and in 1975 she graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a Bachelor of Education degree. Jean and Milton were delighted with the 1984 news of Dwayne, Mick and Jerymy moving to Tisdale to reside, and in 1985 news of Larry, Vickie, Toban and Kelsey moving back into the province, closer to home. After retiring Milton and Jean travelled,keeping up with family,exploring the countryside, and enjoying every opportunity for a visit over a coffee or a meal out. Milton and Jean continued "old time" dancing until they physically couldn't any longer. Milton passed away in 2003. Jean played cards for many years at the senior's centre and there she met Tom Bone. With Tom she continued to enjoy many more years of cards and travel. Jean lived in her condo with the wonderful assistance of Home Care until 2019, when she was too troubled by Parkinson's to remain on her own. Jean was privileged to share her condo living with good friends, and good neighbours. Jean spent five months in Chateau Providence in St Brieux and her remaining months in Newmarket Place in Tisdale. Although she struggled with losing her independence, there were many caring individuals that made her stays very comfortable. Jean was pre-deceased by her son Dwayne in 1998 and by two infant children Brenda in 1954 and Robin in 1962. Jean is survived by her daughter-in-law Michelle (Nik), Dwayne and Michelle's son Jerymy (Jie) and their daughter Kiani; Larry and his wife Vickie, their daughter Kelsey and son Toban (Disha), and many nieces and nephews and friends. Funeral services were held at St. Paul's United Church in Tisdale on February 15th, the interment followed. Funeral arrangements were by Baron's Funeral Chapel. Jean will be missed dearly by all that loved her. In her honour and if you wish please donate to a charity of your choice. The family wishes to thank the care givers that allowed Jean to live her life with dignity throughout her final years. Thank you to Reverend Charles McKenzie, Maurice Taylor, the Community Choir, the Church Ladies, and to Candice Wallin of Baron's. Thank you to all for the love and kindness.





