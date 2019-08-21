BUNKO , In Loving Memory of Bradley who passed away August 20, 1992. Just why God calls a loved one home We cannot fully know But even in our deepest grief when teardrops quickly flow Our faith beholds a brighter day in that Eternal Land Where we shall meet those dear to us and in God's presence stand Forever in our hearts Mom, Sisters Eileen, Shelley, Tim, Brayden, Kaytlyn, Jake, Kayla, Brothers Grant, Claire, Jeff, Lorri, Emily & Mason.
Published in Humboldt Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019