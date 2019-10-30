Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BUNKO. View Sign In Memoriam

BUNKO: Mike In Loving memory of a dear Husband, Father and Grandfather, Great Grandfather Mike, who passed away October 31, 2011 This month comes with deep regret It brings back the day we can't forget. To a beautiful life came sudden end, He died as he lived, Everyone's friend. He was thoughtful, loving, and kind What a glorious memory He leaves behind He left us suddenly, his thought unknown, But he left us memories we are proud to own. Please treasure him, God, in your garden to rest For in our world he was the best. Sadly missed and ever loved by: Wife Darlene; Daughters Eileen, Shelley & Tim, Sons, Grant & Elaine, Jeff & Lorrie; Grandchildren Brayden (Katlyne), Kayla, Emily, & Mason, & Great Grandchild, Jake.





