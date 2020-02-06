Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLASSEN. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

CLASSEN ; James "Jim" Henry Nov 30, 1928 - Jan 28, 2020 It is with sadness in their hearts that the family of James "Jim" Classen announces his passing on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Humboldt District Hospital, Humboldt, Saskatchewan. He was 91 years of age. Jim was born in Watson, SK, to Michael and Clara (nee Ries) Classen and grew up on the family farm, northeast of St. Gregor, SK, attending Diamond Willow School. After completing his education, during the summer he worked on the farm, and in the winter worked in the bush in British Columbia and Ontario. Following his father's death, he moved with his Mom into the town of St. Gregor. On August 31, 1970, Jim married Elenor Schleper in St. Mary's R.C. Church, Regina, SK. They settled in St. Gregor where he continued to farm and began a small feed lot west of town, and Elenor was a loving homemaker for him and their daughter Jody. Over the years, he enjoyed keeping horses, riding and barrel racing. Retiring from farming in 1978, Jim took a part time job collecting hogs for the Saskatchewan Pork Producers. He built a new home in St. Gregor in 1981, and once he retired completely, he took up golfing. In 1997, he built another home, close to the golf course, in Humboldt and spent nine winters in Yuma, Arizona. When he wasn't golfing, Jim was known to take time to bowl, play cards, fish and share coffee with friends in Humboldt at Tran's Café. Jim will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by: his daughter, Jody Classen; his siblings: two brothers, Andrew Classen and Daniel Classen, and sister, Marguerite Conway; and by numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by: his wife, Elenor (nee Schleper, 2013); his parents, Michael and Clara (nee Ries) Classen; and his siblings: four brothers, Charles, George, Vincent and Jerome, and four sisters, Rita Classen, Isabelle Hibert, Marie Herriges and Lucille Rath. The Funeral Mass for Jim was offered on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Joseph Salihu and con-celebrated by Fr. Daniel Muyres, O.S.B. in St. Augustine R.C. Church, Humboldt, SK. Others taking part were: Allan Moorman, crossbearer; Terry Classen and Gary Meschishnick, scripture readers; Terry Classen, intentions; Tammy and Jeff McNaught, giftbearers; Cheryl Chapman and Angela Classen, memorial table attendants. Music ministry was provided by members of the St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir, directed by Loretta Schugmann and accompanied by organist Dolores Hinz. Active pallbearers were: Brian Classen, Russell Classen, Darryl Classen, Pat Conway, Anthony Grieman, and Nolan Veness, and honorary pallbearers were, "All those who shared in Jim's life." A memorial luncheon was held in the St. Augustine R.C. Parish Hall and interment followed in St. Gregory R.C. Cemetery, St. Gregor, SK. Memorial donations may be directed either to the St. Gregory Roman Catholic Cemetery Fund, (c/o P.O. Box 51, St. Gregor, SK, S0K 3X0), or to the Humboldt District Hospital Foundation - General Equipment Fund, (P.O. Box 1740, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0) Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114)





