CRONE: In loving memory of Donald, a dear husband, father, and grandfather. July 10, 1940 - May 23, 2016 Gone are the days we used to share But in our hearts you're always there Never selfish always kind These are the memories you left behind And this spring when we are in the field We know we can't see you But we know you'll be there Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by your wife, Rita & family





