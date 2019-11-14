Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DABROWSKI;. View Sign Service Information Hillcrest Funeral Home - Saskatoon 8th St. East, 1st right past Briargate Rd. Saskatoon , SK S7K 3J8 (306)-477-4400 Obituary

DABROWSKI; Marion Theadora May 18,1926 - Oct 24, 2019 Marion passed away at St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon on October 24, 2019. Marion was born May 18, 1926 the second daughter of Thorvald and Mabel Lakness of Govan, SK. Marion grew up in Govan in a loving family environment. She married Harold Hunter in her early twenties. They lived in Govan for a few years where their son Marvin was born. They purchased a farm at Leacross, SK and moved there. In 1958 their second son, Murray was born. Marion and Harold farmed at Leacross until 1977, when Harold passed away. Marion moved to Saskatoon and worked in retail for several years. The farm was sold. In 1983, Marion married William Dabrowski and they lived in Govan where William farmed for 33 years. Marion moved to Saskatoon in 2017. In April 2019, Marion suffered a decline in her health and died in October as a result of those complications. Marion is survived by her son, Marvin (Melody); daughter in law Yvonne Hunter; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; husband, Bill Dabrowski; step son, Don (Shirley) Dabrowski and family; sister, Lorraine (Ron) Olauson and family. Marion was predeceased by husband Harold Hunter; son, Murray Hunter; parents, Thorvald and Mabel Lakness; sisters, Bertha (Roy) Bartindale, Verna (Frank) Hart; twins at birth in 1950, Gerald and Geraldine; and step son, Dwayne Dabrowski. For those so wishing, donations in memory of Marion may be made to Diabetes Canada. Respects were paid on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home (210 Wess Rd.). The funeral service followed at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Lisa Bos. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting





