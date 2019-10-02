Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DANYLCHUK. View Sign In Memoriam

DANYLCHUK: In Loving Memory of Leo Danylchuk Feb 2, 1947- Oct 8, 2018 I lost my life companion A life linked with my own and day by day I miss you more As I walk through life along But looking back with memories Upon the path we trod, I bless the years I shared with you And leave the rest to God It broke my heart to lose you But you did not go alone For part of me went with you The day God called you home There will always be heartache And often a silent tear But always the precious memory Of the days when you were here Hold you close within our hearts And there you will remain To walk with us through our lives Until we meet again Remembering you is easy We do it every day But missing you is a heartache That never goes away Lovingly remembered, sadly missed, Love Marlene, Cory, Sherry, Chris & Families.





In Loving Memory of Leo Danylchuk Feb 2, 1947- Oct 8, 2018 I lost my life companion A life linked with my own and day by day I miss you more As I walk through life along But looking back with memories Upon the path we trod, I bless the years I shared with you And leave the rest to God It broke my heart to lose you But you did not go alone For part of me went with you The day God called you home There will always be heartache And often a silent tear But always the precious memory Of the days when you were here Hold you close within our hearts And there you will remain To walk with us through our lives Until we meet again Remembering you is easy We do it every day But missing you is a heartache That never goes away Lovingly remembered, sadly missed, Love Marlene, Cory, Sherry, Chris & Families. Published in Humboldt Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close