DANYLCHUK: In Loving Memory of Leo Danylchuk Feb 2, 1947- Oct 8, 2018 I lost my life companion A life linked with my own and day by day I miss you more As I walk through life along But looking back with memories Upon the path we trod, I bless the years I shared with you And leave the rest to God It broke my heart to lose you But you did not go alone For part of me went with you The day God called you home There will always be heartache And often a silent tear But always the precious memory Of the days when you were here Hold you close within our hearts And there you will remain To walk with us through our lives Until we meet again Remembering you is easy We do it every day But missing you is a heartache That never goes away Lovingly remembered, sadly missed, Love Marlene, Cory, Sherry, Chris & Families.
Published in Humboldt Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019