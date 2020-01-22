Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DEMONG;. View Sign Obituary

DEMONG; Raymond Dec 14, 1933 - Jan 12, 2020 Ray had many outstanding qualities. When asked recently how he wanted to be remembered, he said, "I fought for fairness and the little guy." In other words, Ray was a champion of justice and an independent thinker, whether that be through his involvement in the National Farmer's Union, Sask. Wheat Pool, and CCODP, his life's work as an organic farmer or listening to CBC radio documentaries to ensure he was informed on international issues. Ray also had quite a strong mechanical aptitude. He was always fixing and ' puttering' in his shop. He repaired and rebuilt cars, trucks and his farm equipment. Ray loved music, classical being his favourite. After contracting West Nile Virus in 2007, Ray faced his challenges with unbelievable patience and fortitude. Ray, son of Henry and AnnaMarie (Wedewer) DeMong, was born on December 14, 1933 at the home farm NW 20-41-25-W2. He attended St. Benedict School two miles away. Ray was married to Hattie (Bauer) December 29,1959. They had five children, Maurice (Nancy), Karen DeMong-Elliot (Norman Elliot), Gerard, Dennis, and Tim. There are six grandchildren, Katherine DeMong, Colten DeMong, Tahirih Elliot, Alex DeMong, Ona-Lee DeMong,and Tyler DeMong. Ray and Hattie also cared for 19 foster children over the years. Ray's siblings are Brother Walter OMI, Shirley (Ervine) Altrogge, Farther Lawrence OSB, Leroy ( Phil Schaan Dumont), Roger (Marion), Ken (Barbara), Sister Darlene NDS, and Janice (Howie Cohen). Ray was predeceased by his parents - Henry and AnnaMarie; his brother Roger (Marion) and their three children David, Laura and Catherine; his son Dennis; his wife Hattie, and his brother Leroy's first wife Carol (Renneberg). Prayer service was held January 14th, funeral was January 15th, both services at St. Benedict Church, officiated by Fr. Lawrence OSB. Interment was at the old St. Benedict Country church Cemetery.





