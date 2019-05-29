Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EHALT. View Sign In Memoriam

EHALT: In loving memory of Phyllis, who passed away May 29, 2005 If roses grew in Heaven, Lord. Please pick a bunch for us, place them in her arms. And tell her they're from us. Tell her we love her and miss her. And when she turns to smile Place a kiss upon her cheek And hold her for a while. Because remembering her is easy We do it everyday. But there is an ache within our hearts that will never go away. Sadly missed and Lovingly remembered by the Knittig family.





