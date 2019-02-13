GEBAUER

GEBAUER: In loving memory of Roman July 14, 1929 - Feb. 16, 2007 Those who we love go out of sight but never out of mind. They are cherished in the hearts of those they leave behind. Loving and kind in all his ways, upright and just in all his days. Sincere and true in heart and mind Beautiful memories he left behind. Lovingly remembered and missed by wife, Margaret, Kevin & Dolores, Glenn & Andy, Colleen & family.
Published in Humboldt Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
