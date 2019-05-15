GERLINSKY : Alfred Benedict 91, born January 10, 1928, died April 25, in Edmonton, AB. Born in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Alfred was predeceased by his father and mother, Valentine and Cecilia (Froess) Gerlinsky, by his brothers Edward (Alice), Arnold (Mabel), and Tony, and his nephew Glen Gerlinsky (Anita), by his stepsons Brian and John Markham, and by his beloved wife Lucie Blain Gerlinsky. Survived by his brother John (Madeline), sister Clara Freistadt.
Published in Humboldt Journal & East Central Trader from May 15 to May 16, 2019