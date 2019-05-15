GERLINSKY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERLINSKY.
In Memoriam

GERLINSKY : Alfred Benedict 91, born January 10, 1928, died April 25, in Edmonton, AB. Born in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Alfred was predeceased by his father and mother, Valentine and Cecilia (Froess) Gerlinsky, by his brothers Edward (Alice), Arnold (Mabel), and Tony, and his nephew Glen Gerlinsky (Anita), by his stepsons Brian and John Markham, and by his beloved wife Lucie Blain Gerlinsky. Survived by his brother John (Madeline), sister Clara Freistadt.
Published in Humboldt Journal & East Central Trader from May 15 to May 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.