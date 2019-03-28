HAINES : Richard Sept. 13, 1949 - Mar. 21, 2009 HAINES : Robert Jun. 25, 1986 - Mar. 21, 2009 We thought of you both with love today, But that is nothing new. We thought about you both yesterday, And days before that too. We think of you in silence. We often speak your names. Now all we have are memories, And your pictures in frames. Your memory is our keepsake, With which we'll never part. God has you in his keeping. We have you both in our hearts. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by Diana, Heather, Dusty and Tyson and the Haines and Kunz families.
Published in East Central Trader from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019