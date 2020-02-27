Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAYWOOD;. View Sign Obituary

HAYWOOD; Martha May 21, 1927 - Feb 16, 2020 Mrs. Martha Haywood, formerly of Tisdale passed away on February 16, 2020 at Lakeside Manor Care Home, Saltcoats. Martha Haywood was born on May 21, 1927 in Rotterdam, Holland to Maarten and Maria Evers. Martha experienced the tragedy of World War II along with starvation and loss of life's necessities. Martha met a Canadian soldier in WWII, James Earl Haywood. They were married on December 27, 1945 in Rotterdam, Holland. In April 1946 Martha left for Canada to join her new husband and then to live in Crooked River, Saskatchewan. They began their family of three children, George, Thomas and Yvonne. Her husband passed away in 1995 and then she decided to move to Bredenbury, SK in 1998. She decided to get her drivers license at age 69 and became independent, and decided to learn how to dance with the help of her special friend "Walter". Martha also loved animals and decided to have a pet dog "Benji" that became her fur baby. Also among things, were her love of cooking with the good stuff and enjoying a good cup of coffee. She also developed a walking and biking routine with her close friend "Colleen". Once her health declined it was on to getting a new set of new wheels which was a mobile scooter which she enjoyed for a few years. Martha suffered a major health issue in 2013 and after surviving, left her with the loss of independent living. Her new home would now be Care Homes in Ituna, Canora and finally Lakeside Manor Care Home in Saltcoats, SK. She then enjoyed the many shopping trips to Yorkton on the handy bus, plus auction sales and a dance on the floor with her walker. Her last dance was shared with her close friend "Vi" on her 100th Birthday Celebration at the Care Home. Martha entertained herself in her room watching "Judge Judy" and "America's Got Talent". Martha was predeceased by her husband in 1995, and also great granddaughter Jacqueline Avery in 2019 and her fur baby "Benji". Martha is survived by her children George (Lorraine); Thomas (Sharon) and Yvonne (Ed) along with her grandchildren, great grandchildren, special friend Walter, grand dogs, Dixie and Stormie, as well as her many friends. A Graveside Service was held at Crooked River Cemetery with Doreen Day, Certified Celebrant officiating. Martha's family would like to thank the Lakeside Manor staff for the care they provided Martha along with the compassionate comfort during her failing health. Also thank you to Dr. Nel for providing Martha's excellent care and sharing a little Dutch song called "Sally Marise" with Martha which she enjoyed so much. Rest in Peace Mom.





