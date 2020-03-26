Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAEB;. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

JAEB; Ervin Jacob Dec 6, 1940 - Mar 11, 2020 It is with sadness in their hearts that the family of Ervin Jaeb announces his passing on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at St. Mary's Villa, Humboldt, Saskatchewan. He was 79 years of age. Ervin was born on December 6, 1940 to Joseph and Viola (nee Hill) Jaeb on the family farm east of Burton Lake, north of Humboldt. Born with cerebral palsy, Ervin found it difficult to walk any distance and his early schooling was by correspondence, and continued in Burton Lake, St. Henry's in Marysburg, and later business college in Saskatoon. He spent a number of years at the Rehabilitation Centre for children with disabilities in Saskatoon but his disability never slowed him down, he was known to be strong willed and motivated. Some called him 'eagle-eyes' because he could spot anything before everyone else! In October 1963, Ervin began to work at Lone Star Auto Electric in Saskatoon and he returned to Humboldt to work as a bookkeeper early the next year. By June 1972, he joined forces with Norbert Kaiser and started Colony-Pontiac Buick. After his stroke in 1995, Ervin eventually decided to sell his interest in the business, doing so in June 1997. Amidst his work, Ervin made time for family and married Marlene Roettger Frank on June 18, 1977, and welcomed her two daughters, Jacalyn and Carla into his life. A man of many talents, he served on many different boards, including the Humboldt Credit Union for nine years, and the Humboldt & District Motor Dealer's Association. Baseball was a great passion for Ervin and he was active in the Marysburg and Humboldt clubs. Curling, fishing and camping at Lucien Lake were pastimes he enjoyed, but most of all he was glad to have time to relax during his retirement, as he said, "Marlene spends a lot of spare time babysitting kids and I enjoy going for coffee at Colony and doing as little as possible." Ervin was a loving, caring husband, father, and grandfather to what he called, his 'ready-made' family. Due to his declining health, Ervin moved to St. Mary's Villa in 2018 and felt it was a second home. He held the staff in high regard and was quick to share a joke or one-liner, and they were very fond of him as well. Left to mourn Ervin's passing are: his wife of 42 years, Marlene; his daughters and their families: Jacalyn Frank (Clem) and Carla Frank (Gary Poss in spirit), Janessa Puetz (Trevor), Andrew in spirit (Miranda), and Damon Puetz; and his siblings: Alan (Dolores) Jaeb, Marilyn (Art) Uliski, and Brian (Joan) Jaeb. He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Viola (Hill) Jaeb; and his good friend, Duane Frank, also husband and father to Marlene, Jacalyn and Carla. A Funeral Mass was offered for Ervin on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Augustine R.C. Church, celebrated by Fr. Joseph Salihu. Others taking part were: Trevor, crossbearer; Bruce and Marianne, scripture readers; Kevin Plemel, intentions; Joe and Kirk, giftbearers; Art Gessner, eulogist; Jackie and Elaine, memorial table attendants. Urnbearers were: Janessa Puetz and Damon Puetz, and honorary pallbearers were: Keith, Michelle (Roy), Cory (Shawna), Denise (Wayne), Jodie, Darren (Renee), Ryan (Bev), and Regan (Jia). Music ministry was provided by members of the St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir, directed by Loretta Schugmann and accompanied by Dolores Hinz. Interment followed in the St. Augustine R.C. Cemetery, and a memorial luncheon was held in the St. Augustine R.C. Parish Hall, both in Humboldt, SK. Memorial donations may be directed to the Saskatchewan Cerebral Palsy Association, (2301 Louise Ave., Saskatoon, SK, S7J 2C7), the Heart & Stroke Foundation, (#26 - 1738 Quebec Ave., Saskatoon, SK, S7K 1V9), or to St. Mary's Villa Foundation, (1109 13th Street, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114)





Ervin Jacob Dec 6, 1940 - Mar 11, 2020 It is with sadness in their hearts that the family of Ervin Jaeb announces his passing on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at St. Mary's Villa, Humboldt, Saskatchewan. He was 79 years of age. Ervin was born on December 6, 1940 to Joseph and Viola (nee Hill) Jaeb on the family farm east of Burton Lake, north of Humboldt. Born with cerebral palsy, Ervin found it difficult to walk any distance and his early schooling was by correspondence, and continued in Burton Lake, St. Henry's in Marysburg, and later business college in Saskatoon. He spent a number of years at the Rehabilitation Centre for children with disabilities in Saskatoon but his disability never slowed him down, he was known to be strong willed and motivated. Some called him 'eagle-eyes' because he could spot anything before everyone else! In October 1963, Ervin began to work at Lone Star Auto Electric in Saskatoon and he returned to Humboldt to work as a bookkeeper early the next year. By June 1972, he joined forces with Norbert Kaiser and started Colony-Pontiac Buick. After his stroke in 1995, Ervin eventually decided to sell his interest in the business, doing so in June 1997. Amidst his work, Ervin made time for family and married Marlene Roettger Frank on June 18, 1977, and welcomed her two daughters, Jacalyn and Carla into his life. A man of many talents, he served on many different boards, including the Humboldt Credit Union for nine years, and the Humboldt & District Motor Dealer's Association. Baseball was a great passion for Ervin and he was active in the Marysburg and Humboldt clubs. Curling, fishing and camping at Lucien Lake were pastimes he enjoyed, but most of all he was glad to have time to relax during his retirement, as he said, "Marlene spends a lot of spare time babysitting kids and I enjoy going for coffee at Colony and doing as little as possible." Ervin was a loving, caring husband, father, and grandfather to what he called, his 'ready-made' family. Due to his declining health, Ervin moved to St. Mary's Villa in 2018 and felt it was a second home. He held the staff in high regard and was quick to share a joke or one-liner, and they were very fond of him as well. Left to mourn Ervin's passing are: his wife of 42 years, Marlene; his daughters and their families: Jacalyn Frank (Clem) and Carla Frank (Gary Poss in spirit), Janessa Puetz (Trevor), Andrew in spirit (Miranda), and Damon Puetz; and his siblings: Alan (Dolores) Jaeb, Marilyn (Art) Uliski, and Brian (Joan) Jaeb. He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Viola (Hill) Jaeb; and his good friend, Duane Frank, also husband and father to Marlene, Jacalyn and Carla. A Funeral Mass was offered for Ervin on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Augustine R.C. Church, celebrated by Fr. Joseph Salihu. Others taking part were: Trevor, crossbearer; Bruce and Marianne, scripture readers; Kevin Plemel, intentions; Joe and Kirk, giftbearers; Art Gessner, eulogist; Jackie and Elaine, memorial table attendants. Urnbearers were: Janessa Puetz and Damon Puetz, and honorary pallbearers were: Keith, Michelle (Roy), Cory (Shawna), Denise (Wayne), Jodie, Darren (Renee), Ryan (Bev), and Regan (Jia). Music ministry was provided by members of the St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir, directed by Loretta Schugmann and accompanied by Dolores Hinz. Interment followed in the St. Augustine R.C. Cemetery, and a memorial luncheon was held in the St. Augustine R.C. Parish Hall, both in Humboldt, SK. Memorial donations may be directed to the Saskatchewan Cerebral Palsy Association, (2301 Louise Ave., Saskatoon, SK, S7J 2C7), the Heart & Stroke Foundation, (#26 - 1738 Quebec Ave., Saskatoon, SK, S7K 1V9), or to St. Mary's Villa Foundation, (1109 13th Street, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114) www.schuler-lefebvrefuneralchapel.com Published in Humboldt Journal & East Central Trader from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close