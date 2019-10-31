JOSEPH: Ellen May It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ellen May Joseph (Scott) at age 84. She is forever cherished by her husband Ron Joseph, her daughter Sherrie (Bill), her grand-daughter Sara (Grant), her great-grandson Scotty, and her remaining siblings, Tena, Denny (Glenda) and Wayne. She is also remembered by Ron's children, Cheryl (Dale), Ken (Kim), Grant (Chelyn) and Syd, and Ron's many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who also loved her dearly. Ellen passed away peacefully in the company of her family on October 22, 2019. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Garrick Cemetery with Harry Lamberty presiding. Lunch will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Garrick Community Hall. It is asked that donations in lieu of flowers be sent to a charity of your choosing. Arrangements in care of Travis Minor - Mourning Glory Funeral Services (306) 978-5200 www.mourningglory.ca
Published in East Central Trader from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019