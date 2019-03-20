Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KELLER. View Sign

KELLER : Nikita June 21, 1994 - March 9, 2019 It is with great sadness, her family announces the passing of Nikita Marie Keller, 24 years, of Saskatoon and formerly of Humboldt, on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Nikita was born on June 21, 1994 to Murray and Darcy (Krentz) Keller. She grew up in Humboldt, attending St. Augustine School and Humboldt Collegiate Institute. She participated in gymnastics when she was younger and spent many hours practicing. Nikita enjoyed cooking and baking, and planting a small garden in pots on her balcony. She loved doing Diamond Art and created many beautiful pictures. Nikita's two sons, Everette and Garette were her pride and joy. She loved playing with them, taking them for walks and picking golf balls near their home, and doing crafts with them. She had recently started back to school and was excited about the many possibilities ahead of her. Although her life was cut short unexpectedly, through organ donation, she was able to help at least four other people to live. Her family is grateful that her spirit will live on in others. Nikita will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her two sons Everette and Garette and their dad, Mason Bauml, of Saskatoon; her mom Darcy Keller of Humboldt; sisters and brothers and their families: Raylene Plemel of Humboldt and children Trinity, Tianna, Matehya and Kashton, Brandi (Brad) Flottemesch of Humboldt and children Madison and Shane, Terry (Rene) Keller of Saskatoon, Michael Keller of Calgary, and Cameron Keller of Fort MacMurray; grandma Bobbi Krentz of Bruno; aunts and uncles: Rhonda Wagstaff of Lethbridge and Cory (Laurie) Krentz of Saskatoon; and many cousins and good friends. She was predeceased by her dad Murray Keller and her grandpa Harold Krentz. The Funeral Service for Nikita was held on Tuesday, March 19 at 1:00 p.m. at Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home, officiated by Jenny Irwin. Interment followed in St. Augustine Cemetery. Memorial donations in Nikita's memory may be made to a Trust Fund for Everette and Garette Bauml. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home, Humboldt (306-682-1622).





Box 2889

Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0

(306) 682-1622 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Humboldt Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019

