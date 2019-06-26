Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KING. View Sign In Memoriam

KING : Cordell Nov. 22, 1955 - Jun. 27, 2017 Never Forgotten You'll never be forgotten That simply cannot be. As long as I am living, I'll carry you with me. Safely tucked within my heart Your light will always shine; A glowing ember never stilled, Throughout the end of time. No matter what the future brings, Or what may lie ahead, I know that you will walk with me Along the path I tread. So rest my angel, be at peace And let your soul fly free. One day I'll join your glorious flight For all eternity Sorrily missed by Sandra Jason Leslie Cody and families.





: Cordell Nov. 22, 1955 - Jun. 27, 2017 Never Forgotten You'll never be forgotten That simply cannot be. As long as I am living, I'll carry you with me. Safely tucked within my heart Your light will always shine; A glowing ember never stilled, Throughout the end of time. No matter what the future brings, Or what may lie ahead, I know that you will walk with me Along the path I tread. So rest my angel, be at peace And let your soul fly free. One day I'll join your glorious flight For all eternity Sorrily missed by Sandra Jason Leslie Cody and families. Published in Humboldt Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close