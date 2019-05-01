Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KORTE. View Sign In Memoriam

KORTE: In loving memory of a daughter, Rayna, who passed away May 2, 2011. Lullabies Goodnight, my angel Time to close your eyes And save these questions for another day I think I know what you've been asking me I think you know what I've been trying to say I promised I would never leave you And you should always know Where ever you may go No matter where you are I never will be far away Goodnight, my angel Now it's time to sleep And still so many things I want to say Remember all the songs you sang for me When we went sailing on an emerald bay And like a boat out on the ocean I'm rocking you to sleep The water's dark And deep inside this ancient heart You'll always be a part of me Goodnight, my angel Now it's time to dream And dream how wonderful your life will be Someday your child may cry And if you sing this lullaby Then in your heart There will always be a part of me Someday we'll all be gone But lullabies go on and on... They never die That's how you And I Will be. Dad (Roger), Kailyn, Brooklyn, Sydney, Grandma Viv, Grandpa Hugo, Uncles, Aunts & Cousins





