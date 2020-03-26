Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEFEBVRE;. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

LEFEBVRE; Marlene Fay Nov 28, 1935 – Mar 18, 2020 Marlene Lefebvre (nee Martin) passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Villa in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, on March 18, 2020 with family at her side. Marlene is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Leonel (Lee) Lefebvre and their children, Allen (Gail), Debra (Lloyd) Stumborg, Judy (Barry) Jones, Elaine (Jerrod) Nickel and Wayne (Juliette); brother Keith (Hildegard) Martin; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Oswald and Mary (nee Regenwetter) Martin, son Barry, grandson Stuart and sister Dennise Martin. Marlene is also survived by members of Lee's family: Mary Lefebvre, Jeanine Koenig, Pauline Reinelt, Gabriel (Leslie) Lefebvre, Daniel Lefebvre, Emmanuel (Cindy) Lefebvre; and predeceased by Lee's parents Gustave and Marie (nee Moisan), and other family members: Aline Lefebvre, Violet Lefebvre, Shirley Lefebvre, Tony Koenig, Carl Reinelt and Marcel Lefebvre. Marlene was born in Watson, SK and grew up in Englefeld, SK where she attended both elementary and secondary school. Following her graduation in 1954, she enrolled in the nursing program at St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon, earning her designation as a Registered Nurse. Marlene and Lee grew up together in Englefeld and were married there in 1957. After spending several years in northern Manitoba, they returned to Humboldt in 1962 and built the home where she lived until moving to St Mary's Villa, in early 2019. In addition to raising their family of six children, Marlene continued to nurse for many years, first at St. Elizabeth's Hospital and then St. Mary's Villa. Marean Lake was also a focal point for Marlene and her family, in 1968 she and Lee started construction on their cabin and for over 30 years spent every summer there. Many memories were made at the cabin and it remains a treasured part of the family. Family was her focus throughout her life, she was the matriarch and anchor of an ever-expanding brood. For Marlene the sun rose and set on her family and she was never happier than when in their presence. They will miss her bread and buns, garden produce, sewing and knitting, and her love of canasta and jigsaw puzzles. But above all they will remember her endless support and her steady hand through the good times and the bad. The last thing Marlene would want is others getting sick on her account, therefore in order to ensure the safety of all during the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services in Humboldt and interment in the St. Augustine's Roman Catholic Cemetery will occur at a later date. The family wishes to thank Dr. Bourgeois as well as the caring staff at St. Mary's Villa for their excellent care. Memorial donations can be made in her name to either: St. Mary's Villa Foundation (PO Box 1743, Humboldt SK, S0K 2A0), or the Stuart Lefebvre Memorial Bursary (Campion College, University of Regina, 3737 Wascana Parkway, Regina, SK, S4S 0A2). Arrangements are entrusted to Schuler Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, 627-7th Street, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0 (306-682-4114)





