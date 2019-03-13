In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LUKAN. View Sign

LUKAN , (Reifferscheid) In loving memory of Gail, July 10 1958 - March 13, 1999 Twenty sad and lonely years have passed Since our great sorrow fell; The shock that we received that day No one can ever tell God gave us strength to meet it And courage to bear the blow, But what it meant to lose you No one will ever know. No farewell was spoken, No time to say goodbye You were gone before we knew it, And only God knows why. It broke our hearts to lose you, But you did not go alone, For part of us went with you The day God called you home. You never failed to do your best, Your heart was true and tender, You lived your life for those you loved, And those you left remember. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by Mom & Dad, sons Morgan and Jeremy, sisters Val, Audrey, Lorie and families.





Published in Humboldt Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019

