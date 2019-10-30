Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for POWELL. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

Roy Aug 6, 1929 - Oct 17, 2019 Roy Powell passed away at Central Parkland Lodge, Lanigan, SK, on Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was 90 years of age. Roy was born on August 6, 1929 to Arthur and Elizabeth Powell in the Brithdir District. He attended school at Pilot Grove and Duffville, completing Grade 8. After finishing school, he worked for farmers and the P.F.R.A Pasture. Farming was Roy's main passion and he purchased his first quarter of land in 1945. Roy and his brother Edgar took over the family farm when their parents moved to Victoria, BC in 1949. They continued to farm together until they both retired. In 1954, the 'Powell Brothers' began raising purebred Hereford cattle. They worked hard building a successful brand, winning many awards, and selling their cattle to various buyers around the world. In the fall of 1967, Roy met a very special lady, Joyce Kyle. They were married on November 2, 1968. Roy and Joyce took pride in their farmyard and won the Master Family Farm Award in 1971. As well as farming, Roy was very devoted to his community, serving on several boards. His work with the R.M. of Wolverine began with his election in 1956. Roy served as a councillor and then as Reeve for a total of 52 years. His interest of the area made him extremely knowledgeable and a local historian. Of the many awards he received for his community service, one of his greatest honours was the Lieutenant Governor's Award for Outstanding Service to Rural Saskatchewan. After Roy's last harvest in 2004, he and Joyce rented out their land and eventually moved to Lanigan in 2013. Roy was known for his hard work, commitment and dedication to family and farm life. Roy will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his loving wife, Joyce (nee Kyle), of almost 51 years; his brothers: Edgar, Frank (Lois), Leonard (Shirley), Glyn, Dennis (Judy), Lloyd (Linda); his sisters: Gwendolyn Ratzlaff (Irwin) and Gwynneth Barlow; brothers-in-law: John Andersen and Peter Andersen; sisters-in-law: Margaret Cairns (Arthur), Barb Smith and Sharon Blatchford (Wayne); and by numerous nieces and nephews. Roy is predeceased by his parents Arthur and Elizabeth (nee Aerosmith) Powell; three sisters: Edith Powell, Margaret McCullum and Edna Shambrook; one brother, Wayne Powell; and brothers-in-law Dale Barlow, Bert McCullum, Jim Kyle and George Kyle. A Funeral Service was held for Roy on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Knox United Church in Lanigan at 2:00 p.m., presided over by Rev. Mitchell Anderson. Others taking part were: Yvonne McCullum and Crystal Buckoski, scripture readers; Donna Harpauer, eulogist; Joan Shewchuk and Marg Haynes, memorial table attendants; Hugh Sandercock and Mark Fedak, ushers. Active pallbearers were: Kevin Powell, David Powell, Christopher McCullum, Shane McCullum, Wade Barlow, and Terry Schatz. Honorary pallbearers were: Crystal Buckoski, Tracy Goertzen, Shannon Harpauer, and Lindsay Harpauer. Music ministry was provided by pianist, Bev Stephan and soloist, Crystal Buckoski. A memorial luncheon followed at Knox United Church. A private family interment took place at Lanigan Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed either to Knox United Church, (31 Hoover Street, Lanigan, SK, S0K 2M0), or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, (#26-1738 Quebec Avenue, Saskatoon, SK, S7K 1V9). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK (306-682-4114) www.schuler-lefebvrefuneralchapel.com Published in Humboldt Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019

