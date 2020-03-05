Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PUETZ;. View Sign Service Information Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home Highway #5 East Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-1622 Obituary

PUETZ; Andrew Feb 19, 1997 - Feb 17, 2020 It is with great sadness the family announces the sudden passing of Andrew Ervin Harold Puetz on Monday, February 17, 2020 in Calgary Foothills Hospital. Andrew was born February 19, 1997 to Bruce Puetz and Carla Frank in Humboldt, Saskatchewan. He attended Lake Lenore school until graduation and was presently attending the U of S as an Ag Business student. Andrew enjoyed farming and working with his Dad on the family farm in Marysburg. For the last three years, he worked at the Lake Lenore Co-op Ag as a summer student. Andrew was very athletic and involved in many sports, including volleyball, track and field, cross country and badminton. Andrew's greatest passions were hockey and soccer. He was incredibly determined in sports and even more determined not to lose. While watching his favorite sports teams, the Atlanta Falcons, the Saskatchewan Roughriders or his beloved Calgary Flames, you could be guaranteed Andrew would not be disturbed until the game was over. Andrew wore the names of those three teams with absolute pride, even when they may not have been doing well, Andrew was a true, loyal fan. Andrew was also an avid fan of TSN Sportscentre and knew all of the stats of his favorite teams. Sports-wise, Andrew was a wealth of knowledge. Andrew was very social and made friends easily. He was always surrounded by many friends and we could always count on him to make sure everyone was having a good time. He was very charismatic and would light up a room with his "bigger than life" smile. He was known for his sharp clothing style and witty personality. He liked to keep his friends and family on their toes. He was never afraid to show his sense of style whether it was fashionable or dressing up for fun. Andrew had many strengths but there were a few areas he could have improved on which were being tidy and learning to cook. He was a very carefree person who accepted everyone just as they were without judgement. He got along with all he met and always had something good to say. Andrew was not much of a catch phrase guy but created his very own, such as, 'Merry Marriage' and 'Opa". Andrew was such a kind and caring soul. His final and most gracious act of kindness and generosity was when he became an organ donor. Many lives were saved by Andrew on his 23rd birthday. Andrew will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his father Bruce (Stephanie) Puetz of Marysburg and paternal grandmother Pat (Con) Menz; mother Carla Frank and maternal grandmother Marlene (Ervin) Jaeb all of Humboldt; sister Janessa (Trevor best friend and future brother in law) of Muenster; brother Damon of Humboldt; step bro's Cole and Hunter of Humboldt; special friend Miranda; Aunts and Uncles: Jackie (Clem), Jocelyn (Mike), Pam (Korry), Leah and Brad. Cousins: Megan (Kian), Austin (Jazz), Cole (Brooke) his daughter Peyton, Shelby (Jordan) and Zachary Andrew was predeceased by his paternal grandfather Harold Puetz; maternal grandfather Duane Frank. A funeral mass for Andrew was on Monday February 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Marysburg Assumption Roman Catholic Church celebrated by Fr. Lawrence Demong OSB. Interment followed at Assumption Blessed Mary Roman Catholic Cemetery, Marysburg Saskatchewan. Memorial Donations in Andrew's memory may be directed to Assumption Parish Cemetery Fund. Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to MALINOSKI & DAYLUIK FUNERAL HOME 306-682-1622





