ROTTENBUCHER ; Adam Feb 18, 1931 - Mar 4, 2020 Adam was born in Yugoslavia on February 18, 1931 and passed away March 4, 2020 on their farm at Bjorkdale, SK. Adam is survived by his loving wife Eva, his children: Irene (Randy) Hoffus, Peter (Selena) Rottenbucher, Brenda (Brian) Bergen, MaryAnn Hill and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Memorial Service was held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bjorkdale, Hall in Bjorkdale, SK with Ward Kewley as officiant. Interment of the Urn will take place at a later date. Donations in memory of Adam may be directed to the Bjorkdale Curling Club c/o Box 37 Bjorkdale, SK S0E 0E0. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Blair's Funeral Home Ltd, 306-278-2202. The family wishes to thank John Slobodian, Bjorkdale Fire Services, Porcupine Ambulance Service, Cpl. C.D. Volman and Cpl. A. Fowler of the RCMP Greenwater Detachment, Bjorkdale ladies for providing lunch, Blair's Funeral Home and all the communuty for their kindness and support.





